BOLIVAR — Michael Retzlaff, superintendent of the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District, has been placed on leave, district officials announced Tuesday.
In a post on the district Facebook page, Amanda McDonnell, president of the Board of Education, wrote the district is unable to share specific details about why Retzlaff was placed on leave.
“However, please be assured that the board is working cooperatively in the best interests of the district, our employees, our students and our community,” McDonnell said.
Susan Bokman, director of special education at Bolivar-Richburg, will serve as acting superintendent until further notice.