Bolivar-Richburg says hello to ‘Bye, Bye, Birdie’

BOLIVAR — Memories of the 1950s and early days of rock ‘n’ roll will come flooding back next weekend thanks to drama club students at Bolivar-Richburg Central School.
Entertaining audiences for more than 60 years, performances of “Bye Bye Birdie” are set for 7 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the Junior-Senior High School auditorium.
With a dedicated cast and crew of more than 50 students, a fantastic orchestra comprised of students and adults from around the local communities and a host of volunteers, this hilarious and quirky Tony Award-winning musical with catchy songs and energetic dances will surely not disappoint.
“I am so thankful to the amazing production team that has supported this show, and to all of the community members who have stepped in to get things done,” said director Andrea Harris.
Set in 1958, the musical tells the story of a talent agent, Albert, and his girlfriend, Rosie, trying to save Almaelou Music Company after their star client, Conrad Birdie, gets drafted into the army. Their plan involves a trip to Sweet Apple, Ohio, where Conrad will bestow one last kiss on a randomly chosen fan, Kim MacAfee, but having a celebrity in town will shake up relationships, families and feelings.
“‘Bye Bye Birdie’ is a show that holds a special place in my heart as it’s the first show I had ever performed in,” Harris explained. “This opportunity, for most students, is the first time they have been involved in a musical, and I am so impressed with how hard they have worked.”
The concept for the musical is based on the fame and army induction of Elvis Presley in 1957. Conrad Birdie is a veritable copy of Elvis in character, including in the way Elvis was able to affect his fans, particularly his female fans.
“I’m so thankful for all the students who have stepped up to not only learn lines, blocking, choreography and songs but to do so with poise and excellence,” Harris said. “It is my hope that, like my experience with ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ this will inspire a love of musical theatre in many students and adults in our community.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for each performance. Tickets are $7 for adults and students 13 and over. Children 12 and under are free.