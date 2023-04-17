Bolivar-Richburg National Honor Society inducts members

Sixteen students have been inducted into the Bolivar-Richburg Chapter of the National Honor Society. They are (front, from left) Alex Parker, Maddy Thornton, Madigan Harris, Madelyn Baldwin and McKinlee Harris; (second row, from left) Nebula Wilson-Smith, Kori Thomas, Ben Kisel and Cayden Gaines; (third row, from left) Trey Buchholz, Zachary Mitchell, Caden Giardini and Ethan Jones; and (back row, from left) Reiss Gaines, Caden Allen and David Baldwin. To be eligible, juniors and seniors at Bolivar-Richburg must maintain an 91% or above cumulative high school average in addition to meeting standards of character, leadership and service.

 Provided

Local & Social