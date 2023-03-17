Bolivar-Richburg announces valedictorian, salutatorian

BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School has announced Haley Mascho as valedictorian for the Class of 2023 with Noah Martin named salutatorian.
Mascho, daughter of Rodney and Ryan Mascho, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 96.43.
Mascho has received numerous academic honors and awards, including the Alfred University Top Scholar Award, Clarkson Leadership Award and Elmira Key Award. She is a National Honor Society member who has received the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout her entire high school career.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Mascho is a two-sport Varsity athlete participating on the volleyball and softball teams. She has also been recognized with several athletic awards, especially for her softball talent.
Mascho’s interests include coaching youth programs, traveling and hunting. She devotes her time and talents with the Wellsville Diamond Dawgs travel softball team and Octane Club volleyball team. Mascho also holds the position of secretary for the senior class. She participated in the BOCES New Visions medical program this year, taking college coursework and shadowing medical professionals.
Mascho plans to attend Keuka College this fall to major in Occupational Therapy and play NCAA Division III softball.
Martin, son of Karen and Jeremy Martin, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 93.59.
Martin’s academic awards and honors include the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal, the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, the Clarkson Leadership Award, and the Superintendent’s Award. He was on the high honor roll throughout high school.
Martin is a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity trap team, and he devotes significant time and energy volunteering in his church community while also holding down a part-time job.
This year, Martin is also playing the lead role of Albert Peterson in Bolivar-Richburg’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” Since middle school, he has been an active member of the Dream It. Do It. pre-engineering program in Olean, where he explores STEM career paths.
Martin plans to attend RIT to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.