Bolivar-Richburg announces valedictorian, salutatorian

Bolivar-Richburg Central School has announced Haley Mascho (left) as valedictorian for the Class of 2023 and Noah Martin as salutatorian.

Mascho, daughter of Rodney and Ryan Mascho, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 96.43.

