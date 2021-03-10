BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School announces that Madysen Johnson is the class of 2021 valedictorian, while Sarah Clark is the salutatorian.
Madysen, daughter of Colby and Trisha Johnson, has earned a cumulative grade point average of 96.61%. Her academic honors and awards include the Elmira Key Award, The University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award, National Honor Society membership, the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout her high school career.
She has been a first-chair viola player in senior orchestra and has participated in solo festival and Area All-State. Passionate about animals, she has collected donations and volunteered for the Allegany County SPCA. Having been the vice president of her class for the past three years, she is currently the senior class president.
In the fall, Madysen plans to attend Jamestown Community College, where she has obtained a USA Scholarship. She then plans to transfer on to SUNY Cobleskill to complete her bachelor’s degree in canine training and management.
Sarah, daughter of Gregory and Michelle Clark, has a cumulative grade point average of 96.53%. Her academic awards and scholarships include the DAR Daughters of the American Revolution Award, the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, The Elmira Key Award, the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout high school.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Club, Travel Club, Drama Club and Student Council. Sarah has participated in varsity track and field as well as senior choir and orchestra, having attended Area All-County and solo festivals in the past. Sarah has a passion for creative arts and has participated in BRCS school plays and has been a member of the Olean Theater Workshop for several years.
Sarah plans to attend Ithaca College to study cinema production and photography.