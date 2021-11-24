SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Bolivar, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly stealing items from a man’s home after the man was arrested in a drug raid.
Ernest Robinson, 37, of 8005 Route 417, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property, second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 22, Robinson went to Steffan Sisson’s residence in Shinglehouse, Potter County, took numerous pairs of sneakers and other items, and then drove off in Sisson’s vehicle. When police spoke to Sisson, he said he hadn’t given anyone permission to use his vehicle.
Robinson was also arraigned for allegations that back in April he brought items to the jail for an inmate. Hidden inside those items was methamphetamine, the criminal complaint alleged.
He was charged with bringing contraband to a confined person, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Robinson was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of a total of $30,000 bail. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for Monday.
Sisson has waived hearings on his charges from the drug bust and will face them in McKean County Court. He remains jailed on $250,000 bail.