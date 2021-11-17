PAVILION — A Bolivar man is facing felony manslaughter charges after a fatal vehicle crash in Genesee County.
Brennan M. Dean, 20, was charged Saturday with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony; second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, both class D felonies; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; driving while ability impaired by drugs and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at Batavia said Warsaw-based troopers responded at around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a one-car collision. A 2010 Chevrolet sedan, believed to have been driven by Dean, was southbound on Starr Road when it exited the roadway at high speed and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had been reported stolen in North Tonawanda earlier that day.
A passenger in the vehicle, who was not identified, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said Dean attempted to leave the scene, but he was stopped by troopers in the area.
Dean was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries and released. Afterward, he was taken to the Batavia Troop A headquarters for processing. He was arraigned in Pavilion Town Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
A New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.