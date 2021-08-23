TIDIOUTE, Pa. (AP) — The body of a missing 2-year-old girl was recovered from the Allegheny River in Warren County over the weekend, authorities said.
State police in Warren County said the child, whose name wasn't released, was reported missing at about 11 a.m. Saturday from her home in Limestone Township near Tidioute.
Troopers said they determined that she had left the home and walked to an area close to the river. A tracking dog was used to follow her scent from her bedroom to the place where she was believed to have fallen into the water, police said.
State police and volunteer fire department rescuers began a search with the aid of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and McKean County tracking and dive teams.
Authorities said the girl's body was recovered Sunday about a mile south of where she was believed to have fallen into the river, police said. The Warren County coroner's office said the preliminary cause of death was accidental drowning.