CA BOCES will honor Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduates for all three CTE Centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean at 7 p.m. June 17.
The Belmont center’s graduation will be at Genesee Valley Central School, Ellicottville’s will be at Franklinville High School/Ten Broeck Academy and Olean’s will be at Allegany-Limestone High School.
Due to limited seating at each venue, tickets are required for admission. Parents/guardians have been sent letters with complete ceremony details.
