BOCES Practical Nursing Program honors graduates

OLEAN — Nine students from the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Practical Nursing Programs received graduation pins and diplomas Tuesday during a ceremony held at Cuba-Rushford Central School.
The nursing programs are based at the CTE Centers at Belmont and Olean.
Emcee Matthew Fanton, Principal of Workforce Development and Community Learning, introduced students who received their graduation pins and diplomas from Cindy Smith, MS, BSN, RN, Practical Nursing instructor/coordinator; Joan Weinman, RN, Belmont instructor; and Tina LeMaire, BSN, RN, Olean instructor.
The event commemorated graduates’ completion of the two-year program. All the BOCES nursing program graduates are now eligible to sit for the Practical Nursing Licensing Examinations.
Graduates included Tammera Boudreaux-Knowlton, of Bolivar; Madison Burdick, of Cuba; Crystal Fenti, of Bolivar; Brianna Gonzalez, of Salamanca; Erica Haggard, of Cyclone, Pa.; Susette Hamer, of Belfast; Kara McCutcheon, of Olean; Amy Rogers, of Delevan; and Keegan Rowland, of Hinsdale.
Graduates receiving special awards included: Academic Excellence – Amy Rogers; Clinical Excellence – Tammera Boudreaux-Knowlton; Outstanding Character – Keegan Rowland.