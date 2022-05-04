BOCES launches new greenhouse project at Belmont CTE Center

BELMONT — Several classes and departments at the CA BOCES CTE Center at Belmont have been working cooperatively to bring a new greenhouse project to life.
The greenhouse, which is attached to the center, has been seeing new life over the past few months as various classes and staff members worked to get it repurposed.
It currently has two active garden beds that students work on, along with an aquaponic tank and system used to fertilize the beds.
School counselor Caitlyn Callahan has been a key organizer of the project and said that it has been a true team effort.
“Many of our classes have been working on this project over the past months with support of our staff,” she said. “It has been great to see all the collaboration and see the project come to life.”
The Early Entry class at the center constructed flower/plant beds, the Natural Resources class has handled the management of the fish and tank system, Media Communications students created labeling for the beds and Culinary Arts students have been monitoring plant/herb quality with goals of including them in upcoming dishes.
Staff members at the CTE Center at Belmont donated seeds for the project and the Facilities team provided general oversight and support as new elements were added to the greenhouse.
CA BOCES Culinary Arts instructor CJ Wright said that, aside from the management and collaboration experience that comes with the project, students are also gathering life skills that can impact for years to come.
“While our students are being technically trained in their respective fields of study, it is great to provide projects that also provide real-world knowledge in areas that students can benefit from no matter which career field they pursue,” Wright added.