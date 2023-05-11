BOCES instructor named SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year

BELMONT — Cassandra Ploetz, Animal Science instructor from the CA BOCES CTE Center at Belmont, was recently named both regional and state SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year.
Ploetz has been teaching Animal Science at the CTE Center at Belmont for seven years and has been the SkillsUSA Advisor for the past five years.
“There are a lot of great things about being the SkillsUSA Advisor,” she said, “but the real magic and greatest impact comes in seeing students who have a talent, guiding them to competition category that best suits them as individuals, and then watching them bloom.
The SkillsUSA program features competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
Competing students are led locally by staff advisors who help students understand the framework of the events and prepare for competition.
“They may not always be a medal winner, but they grow and mature into better citizens,” Ploetz said of her students. “SkillsUSA offers this group of up-and-coming students a place to feel and be successful and celebrated.”
Ploetz said students benefit from SkillsUSA program in many different ways, and each is different from one student to the next. She said she gets phone calls and text messages from teachers and parents saying, “I cannot believe my student actually did that” or “This has been a huge and transforming experience for my student.”
For many, getting out of their comfort zone is an enormous piece, Ploetz said.
“Other students find out from competing with other students regionally and state-wide that they need to keep pushing their skills to the next level,” she added. “The benefits of Skills USA are truly endless.”
Jim Schifley, CA BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Career and Technical Education, said that he is proud of the recent recognition.
“Our staff at all centers put in many hours and provide lots of support to our CTE students as they prepare for the SkillsUSA competitions,” he said. “It is a true honor for Cassandra to be recognized in this capacity.”