OLEAN — The Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Graphic Design/Print Shop team recently received recognition from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).
Each year, NSPRA recognizes exemplary work in school public relations, marketing, graphic design, and digital media in their nationwide Communication Awards competition.
CA BOCES was awarded recognition for several pieces in the Publications and Digital Media category in the 2022 competition including several internal booklets and brochures and a front entry window design for Allegany-Limestone Central School District.
Scott Payne, CA BOCES District Superintendent, said that he was pleased to learn of the recognition.
“Our team focuses all year on providing high-quality communication solutions internally and to the component school districts in our region,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the work being done to increase communication and professionalism in our communities.”
CA BOCES Director of Technology, Michael Graf, said that he is proud of the team and their continued innovation.
“Our focus continues to be working together for the best solutions for our districts,” he said. “These awards highlight how our team continues to push creativity with that goal in mind.”
NSPRA’s mission is to build support and trust through responsible public relations that leads to success for all students. With more than 80 years of experience, NSPRA has a reputation in the field for practical approaches to solving school district and agency communication problems. The NSPRA has honored the best work in school communication for more than 50 years with its annual awards.