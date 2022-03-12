ST. BONAVENTURE — Scott Payne, district superintendent and chief executive officer of Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES, will be the keynote speaker for St. Bonaventure University’s School of Education Spring Forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The focus of Payne’s talk will be “Diversity in Rural Spaces.” All are welcome to join the Zoom forum at https://sbu.zoom.us/j/91719594517.
Payne’s talk is the first in SBU’s two-part Spring Forum series focused on rural education. Alyssa Ratledge, a postsecondary education researcher at MDRC, will speak April 20.