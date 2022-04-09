BOCES CTE students explore careers with state DOT

ELLICOTTVILLE — Students from the Heavy Equipment Operations, Collision Repair Technology and Power Equipment Technology programs at CA BOCES CTE Center in Ellicottville received a day of industry careers exploration on April 1 with the New York State Department of Transportation.
Representatives from the DOT spent the day with students discussing potential career paths available in their fields of study. The DOT also brought equipment to the center for student training and exposure including several mechanical training aids and a plow/sander truck.
Sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill’s Workforce Development Outreach Project, the students participated in a hands-on training to reinforce diesel engine electrical diagnostics, air brake and drivetrain fundamentals, along with basic plow truck operation.
Outreach Instructors from SUNY Cobleskill’s Agricultural Engineering Department facilitated the day of career exposure. The main goal of the SUNY Cobleskill Workforce Development Outreach Project is to foster and build connections between students, educators and industry.
The driving force behind this project is to educate and encourage young adults to enter the agricultural, construction and transportation equipment repair fields, as a shortage currently exists and is projected to increase in the future.