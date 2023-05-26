CA BOCES will honor Career and Technical Education graduates for all three CTE centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16.
The ceremony for the CTE Center at Belmont will be held at Genesee Valley Central School, the CTE Center at Ellicottville will be at Pioneer High School and the CTE Center at Olean will be at Portville Central School.
Due to limited seating at each venue, tickets are required for admission. Parents/guardians have been sent letters with complete ceremony details.
For more information, visit www.caboces.org.