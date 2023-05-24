OLEAN — More than 100 BOCES juniors from three counties studying criminal justice attended COP Camp 2023 Wednesday at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Tim Emley, the CA BOCES criminal justice instructor who founded COP Camp 20 years ago, said it is the biggest criminal justice job fair for students in New York state.
Representatives from more than two dozen local, county, state and federal agencies set up displays where they spoke one-on-one to students about the opportunities they offered in the criminal justice field.
“There are kids from 32 school districts from three counties,” Emley said. The students were from the CA BOCES Centers in Olean, Ellicottville and Belmont, as well as from the Erie 2 BOCES HEWES Center in Chautauqua County.
Izzy Provorse of Allegany received the Wayne and Carol Krieger Memorial Award from the late couple’s daughter, Tara Dedrick. As a Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputy, Wayne Krieger began the K-9 program.
Also recognized for his help with COP Camp over the years was Olean Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder.
Besides telling students what opportunities there are — and the qualifications needed for various positions — two colleges, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., and Hilbert College were on hand. They offer up to 12 college credits to BOCES criminal justice students, Emley said.
SUNY Brockport’s College Police were also recruiting at the COP Camp.
The large number of the representatives have attended the COP Camp before and return because of the quality of the students, Emley said.
“I’ve had over 70 students from my classes alone get jobs in law enforcement around the country and about 150 enlisted in the military,” Emley said.
A 1983 graduate of Portville Central School, Emley graduated from Jamestown Community College, where he studied criminal justice and psychology. He then attended the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy and later worked for the Portville Police Department under the late Chief Lyman Baker for 10 years.
After entering Portville village politics, where he served as a councilman and later mayor, he worked as a Cuba policeman, where he still serves. Emley is currently Portville town supervisor.
Emley said the physical fitness aspect of his criminal justice course mirrors the physical requirements of the military.
Recruiters represented the state Department of Environmental Conservation, District Attorney’s Office, New York State Forest Rangers, State Police and crime scene investigators, Probation Office, Parole Office, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, state and county corrections, FBI, Secret Service, City of Olean Police and Fire Departments, Sheriff’s Department and dispatch, National Guard, Navy, Army, Marines and Air Force. St. Bonaventure University’s ROTC program was also represented.