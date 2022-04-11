BELMONT — The CA BOCES County Government Intern class, led by John Butler, is planning their second annual Walk-a-Thon in the village of Belmont on Monday, May 9 beginning at 10 a.m.
The event is open to anyone who wants to participate, either by walking or sponsoring one or more of the walkers.
The beneficiary of the event this year will be Hart Comfort House, of 141 E. State St. in Wellsville. The Comfort House of Allegany County offers free comfort care to terminally ill residents and their families, allowing them dignity and blessings in their remaining time.
The Comfort House is designed as an alternative to the hospital or a nursing home when a person can no longer be looked after in his or her own home. Admission is based solely on need. For more information, visit comforthouseofalleganycounty.org/.
In order to sponsor a walker or purchase a t-shirt, contact John Butler by emailing john_butler@caboces.org or call (716) 376-8284.