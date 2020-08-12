OLEAN — Several Boardmanville residents have called for changes or a pause on a water project ready to break ground next week.
At Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, half a dozen residents from the 700 and 800 blocks of Main Street shared concerns including drainage, neighborhood character, sound and construction traffic on the $689,000 Stardust pump project, expected to begin Monday.
Julie Lee-Suda of Main Street said she was first informed of a project in 2018 after receiving a letter from the city requesting she move a shed from a paper street and city water right-of-way running through her property to “replace a water pump.”
“I didn’t know about all this,” she said, noting she was not aware of the size of construction planned. “We were aghast. We had no idea what was going on.”
The project calls for a 30-by-14-foot structure plus a generator to replace the current underground pump system on a city right-of-way on the east side of Main Street across from Arland Avenue.
The current station, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said, fills the large water tanks at the top of the hill. Along with providing all water to the Stardust neighborhood, Ring noted that the tanks greatly improve water pressure for all of the Boardmanville area for consumer use and firefighting.
“It’s over 50 years old and it doesn’t meet current standards,” Ring said, noting that in addition to being beyond its useful life, the current pump is in a confined underground space that could be dangerous to workers if it flooded or had a gas leak.
A common refrain from neighbors was communication — or a lack thereof.
Jay Sorokes said he found the lack of notification “kind of discouraging because I expect more from the city of Olean on these projects.”
“We knew nothing about this project,” said Lee-Suda, noting that despite planning beginning in 2017, most neighbors were not informed of the project, let alone its scope, until late July.
“It doesn’t seem fair,” she said, to make the notifications less than a month before construction is to start.
Ring agreed that his office did not communicate well with the neighbors in the planning stages.
“We could have been better. We will be better,” he said.
Neighbors were also concerned about changes in drainage — as it rests at the bottom of a steep hill, runoff is a constant and expensive problem, several speakers noted — as well as clearing the right-of-way of brush and trees which provide habitat for wildlife and privacy for neighbors.
“There are drain pipes coming out of the ground and draining on our property,” said Jane Wolcott, who said it has been a problem for more than half a century.
“I wish you would consider saving our neighborhood,” she said, encouraging the aldermen to come and visit the site to see the full extent.
Mayor Bill Aiello and Ring noted several changes have already been made to the project to help the neighbors.
“We’ve had some good conversations up there,” Aiello said, adding he hopes to keep working with the neighbors to mitigate concerns as the project moves ahead.
Ring said converting to a cellular-based system removed the requirement for an 80-foot radio antenna that was a major source of concern from neighbors, but the change limits remote computer access options.
“Thank you for removing the tower — because it was two feet from my property,” said Jay Sorokes.
As a suggestion, resident Jim Sorokes said that he did not see any sound reducing materials included in the project.
“That would be a pretty easy thing to add to the building,” he said, noting he is an engineer and such a move may be warranted. “It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood… make it as quiet as it can possibly be made.”
While no residents spoke to the council about legal action against the city over the project, several attendees spoke briefly to each other before the meeting about the possibility.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, called on the city to delay the project some more.
“This is a beautiful neighborhood — and we’re going to destroy part of it,” Witte said, noting the neighborhood was not treated well when the Stardust neighborhood was constructed on the hill above, causing many of the drainage issues now affecting residents. “These folks have really been dumped on for a long time.”
However, aldermen and administrators did not decide to delay the project further.
“This project has been delayed two weeks so far due to concerns with the neighbors,” Ring said, adding that if the city lets the project delay much longer it could limit future funding from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation, which could potentially put funding at risk for other projects, like the recently-begun Washington Street water line project. That is in addition to fees that could be charged by contractors already signed on to build the structure.