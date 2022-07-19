ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their swine projects at the Allegany County Fair on Monday, with the contest an opportunity to be rewarded for the months of hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Kadin Pierce of Cuba, with a first-place finish, received a blue ribbon along with a bucket sponsored by the Miller Family.
Ethan Cole of Cuba, Taylor Brokow of Friendship, Natalie Burrows of Cuba and Gianna Loiacono of Friendship also earned blue ribbons.
For the juniors, receiving blue ribbons were Sarah Wilson of Dansville, who topped the class and received a bucket sponsored by Elizabeth Schiralli, CPA., followed by Collin, Drew and Luke Wilson of Dansville, Mason Findlay of Fillmore, Brendon Wilson of Dansville, Morgan Holcomb of Friendship, Shane Ploetz of Cuba and Bentley Foster of Friendship.
In the novice class, first blue was awarded to Anna Wilson of Dansville, who received a showman harness sponsored by Elizabeth Schiralli, CPA, followed by Garrett Ploetz of Cuba, Connor Armison of Farmersville and Grant Bel of Bolivar.
The top two from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, received the chair award sponsored by Mark and Lorraine Stone. Reserve Grand Champion Showman went to Collin Wilson, who received an award sponsored by Alfred State College.
Three future 4-H’ers participated in the Cloverbub showmanship, open to youth between 5 and 7 years old. The judge complimented Tinsley Foster, Beverly Ploetz and Faith Wilson for an excellent job controlling their animals.
There were four classes in the market swine division, starting with heavy weight. The class all receiving blues included Sarah Wilson, Collin Wilson, Shane Ploetz, Garrett Ploetz, Shane Ploetz (second entry), Conner Armison and Taylor Brokow.
Starting the intermediate weight swine, first place was exhibited by Mason Findlay, followed by Ethan Cole with second and third place hogs, Mason Findlay (additional entry), Grant Bell, Gianna Loiacono and Taylor Brokow.
Brendon Wilson placed first blue in the medium weight class followed by Kadin Pierce, Morgan Holcomb with third and fourth, Bentley Foster, Gianna Loiacono and Bentley Foster with second entry in class. Another group of blue-ribbon winners.
Blue ribbon light weight hogs were exhibited by Luke Wilson, Drew Wilson, Anna Wilson, Kadin Pierce, Natalie Burrows, Grant Bell and Conner Armison.
Grand Champion Market Swine receiving a banner in memory of Sarah Beiler, along with a wall plaque from the New York State Pork Producers Association, was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine sponsored by Alfred State College was awarded to Collin Wilson.
All of these animals will be sold at the Annual Youth Market Animals Sale this week.
In the breeding division Grand Champion Gilt was exhibited by Shane Ploetz. He received an award sponsored by Grant C. Seaman, DVM. Reserve Grand Champion Gilt was exhibited by Morgan Holcomb.
This year’s judge for the swine show was Brenden Kroll from Hamburg and owner of BGDK show pigs and herdsman at S&K Show pigs in Arlington, Ohio. He has been judging for seven years in five states. The youth were complimented on the high-quality projects shown and work each youth had clearly put in training their hogs for show.
There were also three blue ribbon entries in the youth Market Goat Division.
The Grand Champion, receiving a banner sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy, was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. Reserve Grand Champion, receiving a banner sponsored by General Roofing & Heating Company, was shown by Isabella Morehouse of Cuba. Also receiving a blue ribbon was Madison Morehouse.
The youth market goats were judged by Meghan Snyder of Sunny Cove Farm in Alfred. These animals will also be sold this week.
Lynn Bliven of the Cornell Cooperative Extension said the youth shows at the fair are one of many programs offered by the 4-H Program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). For more information, call (525) 268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.