CONEWANGO VALLEY — Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY has scheduled a blood drive for 4 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Leon Fire Department, 12194 Leon New Albion Road.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment, although they are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
All donors who give blood from May 30 through June 3 to the Community Blood Bank will be entered for the chance to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on June 17 in Pittsburgh. All donors who give blood through May 31 will be also entered for the chance to win a Yeti package with a cooler and two mugs.