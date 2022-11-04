OLEAN — Olean General Hospital will host a community blood drive Wednesday in the ConnectLife Bus at the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center, across the street from OGH.
The blood drive is in partnership with ConnectLife and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All donors will receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game and lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. For every pint of blood donated, it can save up to three lives in the community, organizers said.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank, which means every drop of blood donated remains in Western New York. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting Olean General, Bradford Regional Medical Center and several other hospitals in the region.
Anyone can make an appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000485, or by calling (716) 529-4270. Walk-ins are also welcome.