BUFFALO — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Allegany County
- Canaseraga — June 30, noon-5 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
- Wellsville — July 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
Cattaraugus County
- Great Valley — July 1, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Humphrey Volunteer Fire Co Inc., 4591 Humphrey Road
- Olean — July 1, noon-5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.; July 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.