ALFRED — Alfred State’s Kathy Bliss and Debra Tomm have received Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. Bliss was honored with the award for Faculty Service while Tomm was honored for Classified Service.
Bliss has also been part of the Alfred State community for over two decades. She consistently goes above and beyond in her role as co-program director and assistant professor in the veterinary technician department.
Bliss is an outstanding teacher who leads by example in her service to the college, the community, and her profession. Her leadership in contributing to the nationally recognized Vet Tech program is but one indicator demonstrating service far exceeding the norm.
She works tirelessly to ensure the safety of her students and the animals they treat. She is a skilled educator who brings her experiences from extensive program development activities directly back to her students.
Bliss reaches beyond the college boundaries through her association with professional groups and her contributions to her field through her presentations and reviews. Her career has demonstrated a long-term personal responsibility towards community service.
She has demonstrated a strong commitment to university service activities through her valued contribution to committee responsibilities and recruitment activities. She is a strong leader within the campus governance organization and has served on a wide range of committees within her department, school, and the college.
Tomm, the administrative assistant with the social and behavioral sciences department, has been part of the Alfred State community for over two decades and consistently achieves excellence in her work. Whether it be helping students make schedules or editing faculty work, she is always willing to assist faculty and students in any capacity.
She successfully prepares and maintains manual and electronic records that she can access quickly and efficiently when needed. She is anticipatory in department needs, exceptionally timely in her duties, is highly organized, and is willing to be flexible to make sure the job is completed well.
Tomm is student focused. She is always willing to assist students, from helping them find open class sections to locating offices and classrooms. Students frequently comment on how helpful she is to them with both academic and personal problems.
She consistently demonstrates the college’s core values of respect, integrity, service, and dedication. She does so with grace and ease. Recently, she has split her time working in the department of social and behavioral sciences and in the student success center.
Bliss and Tomm received medallions to commemorate the award at the annual Recognition Celebration.