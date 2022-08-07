Bliss Legion Riders stop in Hinsdale

A total of 32 bikes and riders made a visit at the Hinsdale American Legion on Saturday while en route to Ellicottville. The ride, which ended back at Bliss Legion Post 1720 in Allegany County, benefited Western New York Heroes, a group that supports military veterans.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

