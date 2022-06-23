Matthew Blesy of Ashford is the Cattaraugus County winner of the 2022 New York Farm Bureau Scholarship. He will be awarded a $250.
Matthew is the son of Nathan and Barb Blesy.
A senior at Springville High School he will attend SUNY Cobleskill in the fall where he plans to major in agriculture diesel technology.
Matthew’s future plans are to work on a farm and expand it.
The Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau congratulates Matthew and thanked the four other applicants who applied for this award. Each applicant did an outstanding job and we as the county farm bureau are so enthusiastic about the future of agriculture and the young adults that will be continuing in the industry.
The New York Farm Bureau scholarship guidelines include a high school senior who will continue their education to prepare for a career in some way connected to the diverse agriculture industry. This includes advancing their education through college or pursing advanced training in the skilled trades.
The applicant must be involved in agriculture via any avenue currently such as living or working on a farm. When applying for this scholarship, there are county, district and state winners. The two top award winners for the state will receive a $3,000 or a $2,000 Farm Bureau scholarship.