Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — In honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University will present “Speak on Sistas” at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Presented by the Jandoli School’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee in partnership with St. Bonaventure University's Black Student Union, and produced by JAB Unlimited Productions, LLC, “Speak on Sistas” is a Harlem Renaissance salon-style showcase featuring music, poetry and spoken word performances from several female African American artists from the Buffalo-Niagara region and Los Angeles, Calif.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social