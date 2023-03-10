OLEAN — In honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University will present “Speak on Sistas” at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Presented by the Jandoli School’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee in partnership with St. Bonaventure University's Black Student Union, and produced by JAB Unlimited Productions, LLC, “Speak on Sistas” is a Harlem Renaissance salon-style showcase featuring music, poetry and spoken word performances from several female African American artists from the Buffalo-Niagara region and Los Angeles, Calif.
These powerful performances will shed light on African American women's unique experiences and often overlooked perspectives. As authors, poets, musicians, public speakers and therapists, these women have a powerful message to share that will resonate with women from all backgrounds.
Dr. Kimberly DeSimone, leadership professor and chair of the Jandoli Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, highlighted the importance of this showcase and recalled last semester’s Election Day showcase, “Hear the Brothas,” which featured male Black American artists.
“Building on the success of ‘Hear the Brothas’ and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, we could not wait to bring ‘Speak On Sistas’ to our campus this spring,” DeSimone said. “It is a continuation of our efforts to amplify the voices of traditionally underrepresented groups and provide a platform to share their experiences. ‘Hear the Brothas’ and ‘Speak on Sistas’ are spectacular, entertaining and meaningful events — you won’t want to miss it!”
