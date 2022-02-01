Black History Month events planned by African American Center

OLEAN — The African American Center for Cultural Development is planning two events for Black History Month to celebrate with the community.
The events will be held at Tops Friendly Markets on West State Street and in the Olean Public Library, with a collection of Black history posters depicting the Black presence in film, music, education, human rights and more, shared by Della Moore.
Moore said the posters at Tops will be of education and history while the posters at the library will be of entertainment and history.
This Saturday at 10 a.m., the presentation at Tops will include a $1,000 gift certificate donation to the African American Center. Refreshments will be served with conversations to follow.
Then from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, a reception will be held in the Olean Public Library gallery. The posters will be on exhibit in both places the whole month of February. The public is invited to both events.
For more information on the center and its hours of operation, or to comment on programs desired during Black History Month, send emails to mooredella62@gmail.com or visit the African American Center for Cultural Development on Facebook.