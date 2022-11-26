OLEAN — In the first relatively normal holiday shopping time since 2019, shoppers in Olean were out bright and early for Black Friday again this year.

While the days of face masks, 6-foot social distancing and constant hand sanitizing are gone, so too do the shopping crowds of yesteryear seem to be a relic of the past thanks to a combination of increased online shopping and fewer occupied storefronts at the mall and strip plaza during the past two decades.

