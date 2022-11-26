OLEAN — In the first relatively normal holiday shopping time since 2019, shoppers in Olean were out bright and early for Black Friday again this year.
While the days of face masks, 6-foot social distancing and constant hand sanitizing are gone, so too do the shopping crowds of yesteryear seem to be a relic of the past thanks to a combination of increased online shopping and fewer occupied storefronts at the mall and strip plaza during the past two decades.
Still, from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, an estimated 166.3 million people are expected to shop, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
And out of the 114.9 million expected Black Friday customers, 67% planned to actually go to stores, according to the National Retail Federation, up from 64% last year.
One of those in-person shoppers at the Olean mall was Allison Mericle of Eldred, Pa., who said she has shopped the Friday after Thanksgiving for many years. Arriving at the mall around 9 a.m., she said the atmosphere is not like it used to be.
“I did it 20-plus years ago, and it was insane — like fights breaking out — but it just seems more laid back and calm now,” she said. “I like it.”
Mericle said she remembers going to the toy store that used to be where Old Navy is at the Walmart plaza in Allegany, and its Black Friday hours would sometimes start at 3 a.m.
In the mall Friday, Mericle said she was shopping for a number a family members and friends. “In this Bath & Body Works bag is probably five or six people right there,” she said.
Unfortunately, inflation could cut savings as the federal government’s Consumer Price Index was up 7.7% for the year ending in October. Higher prices could mean even a good deal isn’t actually cheaper than a year ago, said Anand Krishnamoorthy, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Central Florida.
For instance, an $80 item last year with a 10% discount would have cost $72. If that same item costs $100 because of inflation this year, a 20% discount would only get it down to $80.
Those increased costs were noticed by Faith Davenport, Melana Davenport and Britt Crossley, who drove from Scio to Bradford, Pa. at 5 a.m. before heading to Olean. Faith Davenport said the crowds were not nearly as busy as years before, making it nicer when shopping for the whole family.
“They need some more stores in here,” she added. “That would be great.”
As of Friday, the mall has fewer than half of its storefronts occupied, with 13 businesses occupying the site — 11 permanent storefront businesses, one kiosk and one seasonal business.
Coming to Olean from Hornell, Cheryl, who declined to give her last name, also said she’s been shopping on Black Friday for many years. This year has been less busy than usual, she said.
“It’s not like we have anything in mind we’re looking for,” she added. “We just come to watch and see what’s going on.”
Cheryl said she left home about 7:30 a.m. — not as early as she used to — and was out shopping for gifts for friends.
“When we used to come it used to be packed,” she recalled. “You see it decreasing and it’s pretty sad.”
Another growing tradition is Small Business Saturday, which is today. Small businesses have made this another big day for retail shoppers who’ve already been through Cyber Monday and Black Friday.