OLEAN — While the Black Friday crowds didn’t appear quite as large at the Olean Center Mall on Friday, some store owners said overall they were pleased with the number of shoppers given the COVID-19 guidelines for limited customer capacity in businesses.
At Cindy’s Craft Co-Op in the mall, manager Linda Minnemeyer said the store sales started out slow, but picked up throughout the morning.
“We’re doing OK,” Minnemayer said. “We’re unique because we have 14 local vendors in here, so people know us.”
Minnemayer said the closure of gates leading into the mall from anchor businesses JCPenney and Kohl’s department stores has hurt sales at their shop and other stores within the mall.
“It’s killing us, when they opened (the gates) one day, we had a lot of traffic through,” she said.
Minnemayer hopes to bolster business at the 23-year-old business through special sales and events that include a visit from caricature artist Eric Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. She said for a $20 purchase, customers will have a free visit with Jones who will draw their caricature.
A store in the mall that hasn’t been able to weather poor sales over the past few months is the Shoe Dept., which will close its doors Monday.
Employees at the store, who were packing up merchandise and asked their names not be used, said the business hasn’t had a healthy customer base since the mall reopened in July. They, too, believe walk-through traffic at the 24-year-old store has been hurt because of the closure of gates from the mall’s two largest stores.
The employees said they have been offered jobs at other Shoe Dept. stores in the local area — a new location was opened this year near Walmart.
At JCPenney, Christine Jones, human resource supervisor, commented on Black Friday sales as well as the need to close the gate that leads into the mall’s main foyer. She said the store had customers throughout the morning, with some lulls early Friday.
“We had a lot of dot com orders, and shipment to store orders,” Jones said. “And we’ve been running our Black Friday ad for the past week. But that was the whole point with social distancing so we don’t get too many customers in here. I feel like customers are taking advantage of the sales, but it’s just staggered.”
Jones said store management decided to keep the gate closed as the business has had fewer staff in that area of the store to monitor the exit.
“I know a lot of it is for security purposes,” Jones explained.
Management at Kohl’s could not be reached for comments on Black Friday sales or the closure of their gate.
Customers who were found shopping at the mall included Allegany residents Terri Belli and Brittany Gergel who said they shopped at Kohl’s earlier and stated it would have been easier to walk right through to JCPenney from the mall if the gate had been opened.
When asked if they found bargains at the stores, Gergel replied, “Most of them were online this year” and they were disappointed because of this.
“I don’t really buy online, so it’s really difficult to get the same deals as in the store,” Gergel added.
Erick and Missy Scott of Bradford, Pa., said they started early Friday and found stores operating at a slower pace, while some box stores brought in more customers. They said some merchandise was sold out online, which prompted them to check for them at stores in the area.
“We have a pick-up at Penneys that we already bought online,” Missy Scott noted. “And we were disappointed that they didn’t have shopping (on Thanksgiving night), like normal. It was tradition.”
Heather Hunt of Limestone and Debbie Mooney of Allegany said they visited the mall to purchase sale items at the Bath & Body Works store, and see what was available at Cindy’s Craft Co-Op.
Both said they hoped to find more bargains, and felt safe shopping during the pandemic era by not going into areas with crowds.
“If you see a crowd, just don’t go that way,” Hunt advised.
The holiday-shopping kickoff continues today with Small Business Saturday — an effort to highlight locally-owned businesses.
“We encourage all New Yorkers to help support struggling small businesses now and throughout the holiday season,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our businesses and our residents, it’s important to support local, small businesses in our communities. With Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season, there are many safe ways to support businesses by shopping online, buying gift cards, or posting on social media.”