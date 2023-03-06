Copy of BBday - FB-TW-LI

Today is International Black Balloon Day, marking the lives of those who died from drug overdoses and spreading awareness of methods to fight the epidemic.

International Black Balloon Day, which began after a family lost a loved one in 2015, has grown to mark the impact of drug overdoses on communities, say officials with the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline.

