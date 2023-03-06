Today is International Black Balloon Day, marking the lives of those who died from drug overdoses and spreading awareness of methods to fight the epidemic.
International Black Balloon Day, which began after a family lost a loved one in 2015, has grown to mark the impact of drug overdoses on communities, say officials with the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline.
Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, and opioid addiction is driving the epidemic, officials said, noting that Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or by a gun combined.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, almost 107,000 overdose deaths were reported in 2021, up from around 71,000 in 2019. Deaths have steadily risen since the 20th century, with fewer than 20,000 a year reported in 1999 and 2000.
Black Balloon Day helps create awareness toward providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.
Overdose Lifeline has made a practice to release virtual balloons each year on #BlackBalloonDay and we encourage everyone to do the same. Templates for social media sites can be found at www.overdoselifeline.org/events/black-balloon-day. Use the hashtag #BlackBalloonDay and tag @overdoselifeline to connect with the larger community.
Overdose deaths have remained high across the region.
The most recent state report on opioid overdoses, issued in January, states that four total opioid overdose deaths were reported in Cattaraugus County during a period between April, May and June. The rate of overdoses per 100,000 residents is 5.1, just above the 5 per 100,000 average statewide outside of New York City.
All of the local deaths involved opioid pain relievers such as fentanyl.
In the same time period, 11 outpatient emergency department visits for opioid overdoses were reported, including six heroin overdoses and five for overdoses excluding heroin.
Reports of anti opioid medication usage — such as naloxone — were recorded in Cattaraugus County 34 times in the third quarter of 2022.
In Allegany County, there were three opioid overdose deaths in the second quarter of 2022, a rate of 6.4 per 100,000 people. All of the overdoses were linked to opioid pain relievers such as fentanyl. The third quarter of 2022 saw six naloxone administrations by medical first responders.
In February, New York State Police reported that area opioid overdoses had spiked due to a new strand of heroin being sold in the region. In the 12 days between Jan. 27 and Tuesday, troopers reported 94 overdoses in Western New York, leading to six deaths. Of those, 20 overdoses and three deaths occurred in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Troopers also reported that the anti-opioid drug naloxone has been administered 57 times across the region in those 12 days.