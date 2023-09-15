OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School celebrated the beginning of the academic year Thursday when Bishop Michael Fisher officially blessed its new home at the St. John’s Parish School.
The city’s longtime Catholic school welcomed the Diocese of Buffalo’s Bishop who served as celebrant at Mass before holding a reception in the school’s cafetorium with STCS students and staff, officiants from the local parishes in Olean and Allegany, family members and friends from the community.
“They’re opening their doors to a new era as we transition our school into our facility here,” Fisher said at the beginning of the service.
The bishop said he’s been traveling to visit the different schools in the diocese, adding that it was a great joy to be celebrating in Olean and to bless the new year.
“May it be a fruitful and a successful one for all of you and for our school as it continues to grow in faith, hope and love,” he said.
Thursday was also the Feasts of the Cross, and at the end of Mass, Fisher blessed several items for the school including a large picture of a cross filled with paint finger prints of STCS students.
During his homily, the bishop spoke with the students in attendance, asking them who loved them, receiving answers like Jesus, mom and dad, extended family members, their pets and teachers.
“We have our administrators, our school secretaries, those that are on the board,” Fisher told the students. “They worked so hard, I can tell you, to make sure that our school opened this year. And I think we need to be thankful to them because that was an act of love for you and their care for you.”
As a special treat for the bishop and all in attendance, the third and fourth graders sang “This Little Light of Mine” as Mass came to a close.
Rev. John Adams, pastor at St. John’s and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, thanked Fisher for visiting the parish and blessing the school, and thanked all those who attended, especially the family and community members.
“It is so clear that as you be the first teachers of the children, how wonderful you’re doing and what a beautiful example that you’re setting,” he said.
Although Southern Tier Catholic’s year is off and running at St. John’s campus for about 40 students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade, Archbishop Walsh Academy is on hold as no high school students from the 2022-23 academic year elected to make the move from the former school building off West State Street to the St. John’s campus.
The Diocese of Buffalo listed the STCS/Walsh building for sale in the of summer of 2022 to comply with guidance given by a bankruptcy court. After several attempts to purchase the building for fair-market value, the school board of directors opted for what they called a more fiscally viable path by moving to St. John’s.
Extensive renovations on the former Walsh building, listed along with its 11 total acres for sale at $300,000, have been estimated at more than $2 million.
Walsh’s high school students had been taught at the former North 24th Street location since 1959. Southern Tier Catholic was formed in 1987 as a consolidation of the St. John’s and St. Mary of the Angels schools, which were the two remaining parochial elementary schools in Olean at that time. STCS joined Walsh at the North 24th Street campus in 2009.
Enrollment remains open for the just-begun school year for Montessori through eighth grade. Families may schedule a tour or seek more information at stcswalsh.org.