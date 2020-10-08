SYRACUSE (TNS) — Binghamton Mayor Richard David disclosed Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus late Wednesday after appearing at an event in Syracuse with Mayor Ben Walsh and others.
Mayors from 10 cities and villages across New York gathered in Syracuse Wednesday morning to call upon Washington for financial aid.
In addition to Walsh, the news conference at City Hall Commons included: Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Binghamton Mayor Rich David, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick and Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson, among others. The event was hosted by the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.
According to a tweet from David this morning, he is resting and "feeling fine'' since getting his test result.
