ORCHARD PARK — What it certainly was … was a win.
What it wasn’t was a statement victory.
And that’s what the Bills were hoping for on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo had already gotten its break when the Patriots ventured into Lucas Oil Field in downtown Indianapolis Saturday night and were handed a 27-17 loss by the Colts.
That was good news for the Bills as New England, the AFC East leader, slipped to 9-5 and opened the back door for Buffalo to get within a game of the top spot if it could beat the reeling Panthers the next day.
Mission accomplished … sort of.
The Bills handled Carolina, 31-14, which was absolutely to be expected.
This game, which opened with Buffalo as a 9½-point favorite, kicked off with the home team the bettor’s choice by 14½ as the Panthers lost their kicker … in warmups.
Zane Gonzalez pulled a quad and had to be helped from the field as coach Matt Rhule was left to conduct literal tryouts less than an hour before the game’s start.
Several volunteers from the Panthers roster failed miserably and eventually Rhule gave up and decided there would be no extra-point kicks or field goal tries.
Punter Lachlan Edwards also took over the kickoff chores.
If you were wondering about the impact of losing a place-kicker shortly before kickoff, the Bills went from 12½-point favorites to two higher as the game commenced.
THE GAME was disappointing from this standpoint; Buffalo performed as if it was playing a wounded animal … which it was.
There wasn’t much juice coming from a chilled crowd listed at 65,398, but seemed thousands less.
And the Bills played in workmanlike fashion, rather than wound-up mode to issue a warning in Foxboro.
That was fine against Carolina, but the mood will be different next Sunday in Gillette Stadium, the day after Christmas, when Buffalo (8-6) must win to avenge its 14-10 home loss to the Pats, and retain any hope of repeating as division champ.
THERE was some good news for Bills fans.
Quarterback Josh Allen, though clearly not 100% after the foot injury he suffered in last week’s loss at Tampa, was good enough.
He finished 19-of-34 passing with three touchdown passes and an interception plus four sacks and, given the circumstances, an acceptable 91.5 passer rating.
Happily, he ran only three times, all under duress, but when he took off on a 26-yard scramble, there was a collective gasp from the Buffalo faithful.
Still he survived the game intact.
The other encouraging offensive contribution came from second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Fans had been complaining that he had been under-used early in the season with popular veteran Emmanuel Sanders seeing those snaps.
But, when Sanders got hurt against the Bucs, Davis took that spot and, in the past two weeks, he’s had 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
He logged TD catches of 20 and 14 yards against Carolina and has suddenly made himself difficult to remove from the lineup.
Then, too, running back Devin Singletary seemed to take criticism of Buffalo’s lack of a ground game to heart, hammering the Panthers for a respectable 86 yards on 22 carries with an impressive 16-yard TD sprint.
OF COURSE, one statistic that will chafe at coach Sean McDermott is eight penalties for 67 yards.
Neither of those numbers is particularly egregious, except the bulk of them belonged to one player.
Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown was moved to the left side in place of Dion Dawkins, who was added to the Reserve/Covid 19 list.
He promptly endured the worst game of his young career.
Brown was flagged for three holds, though one was offset by a Carolina violation, plus a taunting violation — what offensive lineman draws one of those? — and a false start.
In short, he was responsible for four flags and 40 yards of Buffalo’ totals.
NOW, WITH the distraction of Christmas week, McDermott’s team must convince the Patriots they have a lot more to show than the loss to them at Highmark, and even in Sunday’s lackluster win over a bad Carolina team.
