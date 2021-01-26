Randy Korkowicz’s hair is safe for another year.
Korkowicz vowed 34 years ago to not get another haircut until his beloved football team, the Buffalo Bills, won the Super Bowl. Randy’s hair reaches below his shoulders now, but he said he hasn’t cut or trimmed his hair since 1986, the same year he made his wedding vows.
They came close, of course, four times in the 1990s, to making him break out the clippers, but never finished off the team’s elusive first Super Bowl championship.
He thought, after all this time, it might happen in 2021.
“I was getting the scissors sharpened, that’s for sure,” Korkowicz said Monday. “I mentioned before the game to another of the Bills Mafia that I was nervous, but I never thought that they were going to get beat. I just had a great, positive feeling that this was the year, the way they had held themselves all year and acted after wins and a few losses and came back.
“I did think this was the closest, the most confident I’ve felt.”
With the season in the books, Korkowicz — owner of Randy’s Up the River in Allegany and Randy’s Fireside in Olean — said he appreciated having a strong team to root for during a difficult year for many.
“As far as the season goes, it was certainly a great time to take your mind off other things going on, to have something to think about, the Bills doing well,” he said.
The Bills, as you probably know by now, lost to defending champion Kansas City, 38-24. It marked an undoubtedly disappointing end for fans in Western New York who dreamed of a championship. One by one, the flags and signs outside of Bradner Stadium — placed there over the weekend by Bills fans with encouragement from the City of Olean — started to come down, as fans turned the page to next year.
“I think we’ve been saying, ‘Wait ‘til next year’ for about 60 years now,” Korkowicz quipped.
But coming one game short of reaching the Super Bowl is also viewed as a major breakthrough for the Bills and breakout star quarterback Josh Allen.
After a 13-3 regular season, the team’s first division championship in 25 years and two playoff victories, Korkowicz compared these Bills to those of the late 1980s, who came up short in the playoffs before the historic run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.
“I guess it’s good that I’ve been around quite a while, because I remember the late ‘80s as the team was forming and building and still not going further in the playoffs but not getting to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I can see where this team is a very talented team and young, so to speak, above average coaching, I would say, even though there’s a lot of people that nitpick playcalling — everybody’s a Monday morning quarterback.
‘But I’m very hopeful that this is going to be something that continues on. I’ll never give up on my Buffalo Bills, that’s for sure.
“But I remember how I felt in the ‘90s, during the Super Bowls, and I can see that in the younger people today: they’re so distraught and it’s like the end of the world,” he continued. “I don’t have that feeling. I feel really hopeful. And I know they’re going to end up winning a championship before my time is done, that’s for sure.”
For younger generations of fans, keeping that kind of perspective can be hard. Some fans had never seen a playoff game until the 2017 Bills ended “the drought.”
But Olean High School senior Hayleigh Federowicz, whose viral TikTok video raps about the Bills became popular among the fandom this year, said she sees 2020 as the beginning for this team.
“We made it very far, and I try not to hang my head too low,” she said Monday. “I don’t think anybody should. I try not to be disappointed. It was an upsetting outcome, but we really have a bright future with this team and I don’t think this is the end for us.
“I don’t think anybody should think this is the end for us,” she said. “We’re just going to continue to grow and I think we have a very bright future.”
While the Bills were a favorite to win the division, this team exceeded preseason expectations, Federowicz argued.
“The AFC Championship, no one thought we would make it nearly as far and we did,” she noted. “We faced Kansas City, who is a powerhouse team and we knew putting them down was going to be a challenge. There were some points when we could have been stronger, but I don’t think it’s anything to hang our heads about.”
Bills fans enjoy a special kinship, one of the most devoted fanbases through thick and thin. Federowicz said she especially enjoyed following the team this year through all the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic
“I think in these trying times it’s hard to find things to look forward to and things to look up about, and this Bills team gave us that thing that we were missing,” she said. “With everything going on due to COVID it was really awesome to have something to be excited for and having our team to cheer on and push through the playoffs.
“I say all the time, Buffalo and the Bills Mafia is such a tight-knit community, you just feel so a part of it,” she said. “It’s really awesome to have come so far.”