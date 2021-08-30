Bikers Against Child Abuse to visit Swordsman
OLEAN — Bikers Against Child Abuse will appear today to support Direction’s Swordsmanship class, presented by the agency’s Together We Thrive program, 1 to 4 p.m. in War Veterans Park.
As TWT supports at-risk youth in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, the bikers’ ride into town also makes a strong statement on behalf of children of abuse.
The Swordsmanship class, which is open to all at no cost, offers sword-fighting techniques in the Spanish montante method to strengthen self-esteem and self-confidence. The class is taught by master swordsman Wayne Welburn.
“Kids who can’t do martial arts due to early life abuse which may trigger their abuse issues, are able to do sword fighting safely without triggering the abuse,” Welburn said. “It’s usually easier for them to do sword fighting.”
Using safe rubber-tipped swords, Welburn will teach self-defense techniques. Using sword fighting styles once used by the Spanish conquistadors, the class enables personal empowerment.
The class is funded through grant from the United Way of Cattaraugus County.
For information, please contact Marcie Thurst at (716) 307-2407, mthurst@oleanilc.org or Emily Sullivan at (716) 307-0654, esullivan@oleanilc.org