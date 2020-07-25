OLEAN — Area kids not only learned about bicycle safety, but also had fun this week during the Olean YMCA Y-Camp and Safe Kids Southern Tier New York bike rodeo.
During the program, sponsored by Southern Tier Health Care System, campers participated in different stations set up to teach bike safety and hand signals. Sgt. Jason Hlasnick of theOlean Police Department was kept busy checking the campers’ bikes and helmets to ensure they were safe. In addition, any camper in need of new equipment, received a new, properly-fitted helmet from
Safe Kids Southern Tier New York is a coalition of Safe Kids Worldwide serving Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. The coalition works to protect kids on the road, at home, and play and stresses the importance of remembering that kids should wear a helmet when riding a scooter, skating, skateboarding or biking. It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bike crashes.
Y officials said the day camp offers a number of other programs and makes sure kids in the community are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. Y camp programs offer youngsters fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to meet new friends, discover new interests, and create memories that last a lifetime.
“Summer day camp is an excellent way to ensure kids stay engaged socially, physically, and academically throughout the summer,” said Danielle Kielar, Olean Y Day Camp director. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential. We encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long. We’ve worked hard to ensure we are providing a safe experience for our youngsters this summer as we adhere to strict CDC and licensing guidelines regarding the coronavirus.”
Donna Kahm, president and CEO of Southern Tier Health Care System, added, “I am happy that our Safe Kids Coordinator, Allyson Spring, could work with the Y-Camp to bring this important educational messaging to their campers. During this time of coronavirus, children must remain active and enjoy the outdoors, but do so safely.”
Registration for the Y’s summer day camp program is open, and parents are encouraged to register their youngsters soon as spaces fill quickly. For more information about the camp, call 373-2400.
Through the Safe Summer Bike Helmet Program, the coalition can also provide a properly-fitted helmet to any child in need. For more information, contact safekids@sthcs.org or call 372-0614.