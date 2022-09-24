'Biggest' brownfield cleanup in Olean progressing

An auger that mixes cement with contaminated soil towers over an excavation at 350 Franklin St., Olean, at the city’s largest brownfield cleanup. Thousands of tons of petroleum-contaminated soil have been removed from the site owned by MJ Painting.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — “It’s the biggest brownfield cleanup in the city of Olean,” Mike John Sr., owner of MJ Painting, said of the site at 350 Franklin St., with its nearly 2-acre excavation that is 14 feet deep in places.

The gaping hole and piles of clean dirt that will be used to help fill the excavation are visible from Interstate 86 just east of Exit 25, as is a portable concrete batch plant and towering drilling rig and several excavators.

