OLEAN — As the presence of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Cattaraugus County continues to grow, the organization that pairs youth with mentors continues looking for local volunteers.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier is working on bringing its one-to-one mentoring program to more children in the community who could use a caring adult to provide them a little more support, said Kara Cantrell, Director of Development and Community Relations.
“It’s been a bumpy couple of years, but our program never stops providing services to children,” she said. “We were able to navigate the virtual world and continue to provide mentoring to kids when then they needed it probably more than ever, and we continue to do so.”
In the greater Olean area, the BBBS program currently serves about a dozen children, Cantrell said, and that number continues to grow as they’ve identified more youth in need and adults stepping up to volunteer.
“Obviously, over the past few years, we could all use a little more support,” she said. “We are looking to serve about 40 to 50 kids in the Olean community by the end of this year.”
Sadly, those numbers are in contrast to the status of the program in nearby Pennsylvania. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties recently announced it will be ceasing efforts after nearly 30 years.
Nationally, the trend for volunteers has been in a decline for 15 years, and then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was the deciding factor.
According to Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Coordinator Cinde Schuckers, the decision was based on the fact that the program is seeing less continued commitment than in previous, more successful periods.
Meanwhile, BBBS has been in the Olean area since early 2020, recently moved to a new office at 732 Front St. Cantrell said part of the organization’s local growth can be contributed to increasing its partnerships in the community, such as with the YMCA.
“We’re growing the awareness and the knowledge that the Big Brothers Big Sisters is in the community and here to help the kids who need us,” she added.
For BBBS of Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties, attempts to create programs that were affiliated with the schools were underway when the coronavirus hit locally, and that effort had to be shelved.
A process to facilitate matches using Google classrooms — where activities were set up and the Little and the adult they were matched with could get to know one another safely during the pandemic — did not generate any interest at all.
However, Cantrell said the service area for the Olean office can extend into McKean County and the Bradford, Pa., community if there are either kids who are looking for a mentor or adults looking to volunteer.
“We definitely encourage them to connect with us and we can help figure out how that might work,” she explained. “If anyone is looking for more on our mentoring program, they can always go online or give us a call.”
Although the organization has been in the Buffalo area for 50 years, Cantrell said their BBBS is not unlike others across the country that have more kids looking for mentors than volunteers looking to become mentors.
“We are always looking for more volunteers in the community who are willing to spend a few hours a month being a mentor to a child,” she said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties has been an affiliate program of BBBSA since 1992. In 2021, BBBS of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier celebrated 50 years of providing one-to-one mentoring to a total of over 12,500 children facing adversity. The community-based mentoring program began over a century ago as an alternative to the juvenile justice system.
BBBS agencies specialize in creating and supporting relationships that help Littles develop the characteristics needed for academic, social and economic success. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and willing to make at least a one-year commitment to seeing the child at least two to three times per month.
For more information on becoming a volunteer mentor, call (716) 873-5833 or visit https://bbbsenst.org/ online.