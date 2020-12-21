OLEAN — The isolation and economic impact created by the pandemic has affected people in almost every walk of life, but is likely more difficult for children in need of adult mentors, many of whom volunteer their services with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
Locally, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier has an office in Olean and is now coordinated by Ally Costanza, development and community relations coordinator. She and Thomas J. Guagliardo, CEO for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the organization is now seeking “caring adults in the Olean area who are willing to generously donate their time to be a volunteer mentor to a local child.
He noted there is also a growing number of children from the Olean area who are waiting to be matched with a mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sister.
“The agency currently has over eight children from the Olean area who are waiting to be matched with a mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sister,” Guagliardo said. “Mentoring is an essential service for children in our community that helps them overcome barriers, especially those created by the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the economy.”
Guagliardo added, “We know there is a great need for mentoring in this community, especially now with the impact of COVID-19 on the children and families who live here. We are excited at the response we have gotten from the community so far and that we now have a handful of people who have raised their hand to learn more or are in the process of becoming a Big.
“We need people in the community to continue to raise their hand to be a mentor to a child in our community to ensure these children can achieve their biggest possible futures,” he added.
Those who want to volunteer may interact with a youngster virtually, or in-person, once they have completed the application process.
Guagliardo said volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and be willing to make at least a one-year commitment to seeing the child at least two to three times per month.
In response to COVID-19, and to ensure the safety of the Bigs, Littles and their families, mentors can interact with their Little virtually through the use of virtual platforms, phone calls, text messages or other ways until they are able to meet in-person safely.
To get started now, or learn more about becoming a volunteer mentor, call 873-5833 or visit www.biggertogether.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is also offering Online Volunteer Information Sessions held Tuesdays at noon, or by request volunteers can call or arrange a video chat to find out how to become a Big Brother or Big Sister.
To register for an information session or to learn more, contact Costanza at acostanza@beafriend.org.