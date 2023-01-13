OLEAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters invites those interested in learning more about the power of mentoring to stop by the Olean Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21 in honor of National Mentoring Month.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier is a one-to-one mentoring program for local children and has been supporting children in the Olean area for nearly five years.
To celebrate National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is focusing attention on raising awareness about the organization’s mentoring program in the Olean area.
New program coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program in Cattaraugus County, Ashley Hall wants the community to know that having a mentor can have a powerful impact on the life of a child and help them succeed both socially and academically.
“One in three children in the country is growing up without a mentor,” she said. “We have the power to change that for children in the Olean area.”
Spots are also available to enroll a child who could benefit from the added support of a mentor. The program is free and available to all children regardless of income status.
“We are looking for caring adults in our community who are willing to spend a few hours a month being a volunteer mentor, a Big Brother or Big Sister, to a local child,” Hall said.
Celebrating its 21st year, National Mentoring Month was created by MENTOR, Harvard School of Public Health and the Corporation for National and Community Service.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer mentor or enrolling a child, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at (716) 873-5833 or go online to biggertogether.org.
