Big Brothers Big Sisters

A mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters helps a Cattaraugus County youth with his homework.

 Big Brothers Big Sisters

OLEAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters invites those interested in learning more about the power of mentoring to stop by the Olean Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21 in honor of National Mentoring Month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier is a one-to-one mentoring program for local children and has been supporting children in the Olean area for nearly five years.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social