OLEAN — During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, children who had previously benefited from in-person interactions with volunteers of Big Brothers Big Sisters were likely impacted when they were required to visit with mentors through virtual means.
This, in turn, slowed social, emotional and education support provided to youngsters in the program. Now that the agency, based in Buffalo, has eased restrictions and allows in-person interactions, more people from the Olean area are needed to step forward and become mentors for children in need.
Thomas J. Guagliardo, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, said the agency has moved back towards allowing in-person interactions between mentors and children using guidelines that follow CDC outlines that include social distancing and mask wearing. In addition, he said the agency’s case managers will provide support and training to mentors to ensure safety measures are followed.
“For nearly 50 years our mentors have played an important role in providing these supports and we are excited at growing the program in Olean,” Guagliardo said.
In February, Ashley Griffin, community relations coordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters, had announced the organization had set up an office in the Olean community with a mission to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”
The organization had expanded from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie to include Niagara and the Southern Tier with a focus on volunteers and children served in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The program was started in the Olean area as the organization learned there is a need for mentoring of youth in the region.
Two of the closest affiliates in the area are presently located in the communities of Bradford and Erie in Pennsylvania.
The agency touted the funding from Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau and donated office space from the United Way of Cattaraugus County that allowed them to start serving children in the Olean community. The organization is also a member of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and continues to increase its presence in the community.
Griffin said the agency is currently seeking caring adults in the Olean area who are willing to donate their time to be a volunteer mentor to a local child. This is because the agency, at present, has over 20 children from the Olean area who are waiting to be matched with a mentor, referred to as a Big Brother or Big Sister.
“Mentoring is an essential service for children in our community that helps them overcome barriers, especially those created by the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on the economy,” Guagliardo added. “We need people in the community to raise their hand today to be a mentor to a child in our community to ensure these children can achieve their biggest possible futures.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and willing to make at least a one-year commitment to seeing the child at least two to three times per month.
For more information on becoming a volunteer mentor, call 873-5833 or visit www.biggertogether.org online. The program also provides online volunteer information sessions at noon on Tuesdays or by request. To register for an information session or for more information, contact griffin at agriffin@beafriend.org
