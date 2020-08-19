ALLEGANY — Although the Big Bear Hug Dice Run will be conducted once again by members of the Allegany Legion Riders Post 892 to benefit Olean General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit, there will be limitations.
Maggie Nuss, spokesperson for the Legion Riders, said this year’s third annual event, slated to take off at noon Saturday from the Allegany American Legion on Route 417, is open to motorcyclists who want to help the cause.
“The Big Bear Hug Dice Run will take place, however it will be a little different in that the Teddy bears cannot be accepted, but the financial support will be there,” Nuss said.
“We started this dice run to help the pediatric unit purchase fetal monitors and to help put a smile on young patients’ faces by providing them with a stuffed animal,” she added. “Over the first two years, $3,600 and 200-plus stuffed animals have been donated to the OGH Pediatric Unit.”
She said many members of the Legion Riders have children and grandchildren and understand the importance of the pediatric unit, and the fact that at any time one of their family members could be on the receiving end of this endeavor. Nuss noted that the issues surrounding the pandemic, however, have restricted the hospital from accepting stuffed animals.
“We are going to make the best out of the situation and help as much as we can, knowing that in the future we can again donate Teddy bears” and other toys for the children, she said.
In addition, due to social distancing the steak dinner that follows the ride is limited to 50 participants, including members of the Allegany Legion Riders.
Therefore, non-members who sign up for the ride and dinner at the Allegany American Legion will be on a first-come, first-serve basis during registration.
Nuss said registration starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the cost to participate set at $25 per person. The fee includes prizes for high roll, low roll, dinner and music. A blessing of the bikes by the Christian Motorcyclist Association will be held at 11 a.m. followed by Kick Stand Up for the start of the ride at noon.
Raffles are sponsored by EB’s, On The Side Liquor, Fusion on Main,The Bird Cage, Randy’s, Applebee’s, The Brickhouse, Cutco, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Gallets House B&B, Best Western, and Smoking Bear Cigars.
Nuss said the number of motorcyclists, Jeeps and cars that participate in the ride are not limited, however, as the event will have staggered start times.The ride will take place in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties with dice stops at different Legions and VFWs.
“This will cut our donations down no doubt, but we wanted to make our annual donation, no matter the size,” Nuss concluded. “With all fundraising down this year, the pediatric unit needs our support now more than ever.”
On a final note, organizers said that throughout the ride and dinner, social distancing and Covid sanitation precautions will be enforced, and all participants are asked to willingly comply.