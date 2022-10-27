Biden in Central New York

President Joe Biden highlights details of Micron’s promised $100 billion investment in a microchip plant in Clay during a visit to Onondaga Community College.

SYRACUSE (TNS) — President Joe Biden championed a resurgence in American manufacturing Thursday as he and other federal, state and local officials welcomed semiconductor and computer microchip manufacturer Micron to Central New York.

Alongside Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., the president declared that Upstate New York’s manufacturing legacy is back.

