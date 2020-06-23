LITTLE VALLEY — Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Presidential Primary in Cattaraugus County voting Tuesday.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee after all other Democratic candidates either suspended or ended their campaigns, held a better than 3-1 lead over Sanders as the votes were counted.
With 43 of 55 election districts reporting, Biden held a 479 to 143 lead over Sanders, 61.8% to 18.4%.
Board of Elections staff will count more than 2,000 absentee ballots beginning next week before declaring winners in primary. Early voting ballots were counted along with ballots cast at the polls on Tuesday.
Biden was projected as the easy winner in the statewide primary, according to Associated Press.
IN CITY OF OLEAN voting, Lawrence A. Bennion Jr. outpolled Mary K. Fay 44-14 in in-person voting for Ward 1 alderman on the Republican line.
Absentee votes will determine the winner, who will face Democrat Linda Witte in November.
In the City of Salamanca, former mayor Ronald Ball outpolled David L. George-Shongo, 37-25. Absentee votes will determine the winner of the Republican mayoral primary.
The winner will face Democrat Sandra Magiera, the Ward 5 alderman, in November.
In the Republican primary for Ward 5 alderman, Kenneth Nary received 43 votes to 39 for Alderman Janet Koch. Absentee ballots will determine the winner.
Don’t expect to know winners and losers in the New York Democratic presidential primary and local primary contests until sometime next week — at the earliest.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson indicated there were more absentee ballots to be counted than those cast during early voting and on Tuesday.
Those absentees won’t begin to be counted for at least a week.
By 1 p.m., fewer than 500 people had voted at the county’s 52 polling sites. That’s an average of fewer than 10 voters in each of the 55 election districts.
After several days of early voting, only 61 voters came to the sites in Olean and Little Valley, Burleson said.
After waiting seven days for absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday, the Board of Elections needs to verify signatures before counting ballots.
As the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, voters were greeted at the door and offered a face mask to wear if they did not have one. Those who didn’t want to use masks were asked to wait until all other voters had left the polling site, Burleson said. They all signed in using iPads. Everything was wiped down with disinfectant between voters. Election inspectors all wore face masks.
Some polling sites did not have as many poll inspectors as in the past. Many of the poll workers are retired and did not feel safe working during the coronavirus pandemic, Burleson said.