LITTLE VALLEY — Joe Biden won the June 23 Democratic presidential primary in Cattaraugus County, the county Board of Elections announced.
Biden received 2,126 of the 2,994 votes cast during in-person early voting and on primary day, plus absentee votes, according to analysis of results posted on the Board of Elections website.
In the City of Olean, Lawrence A. Bennion Jr. outpolled Mary K. Fay, 60-36, in the Republican primary in Ward 1. Bennion will face Democrat incumbent Linda Witte in November.
The board finished counting the absentee ballots on July 7 but did not notify local media that the absentees had been counted.
In the primary in Cattaraugus County, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who along with all other candidates had suspended their presidential campaigns prior to the New York primary, received the next highest vote totals, 370, after the former vice president.
Other candidates and their totals are: Pete Buttigieg, 65; Amy Klobuchar, 57; Tulsi Gabbard, 17; Michael Bloomberg, 38; Tom Steyer, 19, Michael Bennett, 7; Elizabeth Warren, 103; Andrew Yang, 55 and Deval Patrick, 24.
Absentee votes exceeded in-person voting in all voting election districts except Wards 3, 4 and 5 in the City of Salamanca.
Also in Salamanca, former Mayor Ronald Ball won the Republican primary for mayor over David George-Shongo, 56-48. Ball will face Democrat Sandra Magiera, the Ward 5 alderman, in November.
In the Republican primary for Ward 5 alderman, Alderman Janet Koch, who was behind by four votes after early and in-person voting, outpolled Kenneth Nary, 134-52.
In Ashford, James Boberg won the Republican primary to fill a one-year vacancy for town councilman over former supervisor Charles Davis, 110-49.
In Freedom, Kara A. Brunner outpolled Jennifer Lynn Daugherty, 49-19, in a Republican primary for town justice for a four-year term. Brunner also won the Democratic primary, 116-41.
In Little Valley, Christine M. Wrona outpolled Vance E. Hess III for a one-year justice vacancy on the Republican line, 52-34. In-person voting totals had Hess ahead of Wrona by 6 votes.
The remainder of county’s primary voting was for Democratic county committeemen in three of the five wards in the City of Salamanca.
In Ward 1, the top four vote-getters are the winners of two-year terms:
Diane Talbot, 22.
Jeffery L. Sherwood, 12.
Kathleen M. Sarver, 20.
Robert J. Kennedy, 15.
Lane R. Hoag, 19.
Joel Talbot, 22.
John Hill, 19.
Kristopher Gimbrone, 9.
In Ward 4, the top three vote-getters will be elected to two-year-terms:
Paul L. Myers, 31.
Lance Hoag, 22.
Sandra L. Magiera, 54.
Patricia A. Scanlan, 21.
Ronald Wogick, 20.
Ann M. O’Brien, 33.
In Ward 5, the top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the county Democtratic Committee:
Kenneth D. Nary, 54.
Gerald R. Shinners II, 45.
Kevin Hill, 117.
Nell Fellows, 97.
Janet L. Koch, 122.
Julie L. Hamacher, 40.