BRADFORD, Pa. — The Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center is working on creative ways to engage people. Among those ways is a new exhibit, — “Beyond Beethoven” — that is currently up in the museum’s cafe.
While the museum itself remains closed due to the pandemic, the cafe is open for to-go coffee and food.
The display gives viewers a taste of the fascinating lives of seven composers and vocalists of classical music. The exhibit is called “Beyond Beethoven” because it branches out to showcase composers and singers from groups that are historically underrepresented.
One example is Madame Sissieretta Jones, an American soprano in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“She is truly America’s first Black opera star,” said Matthew Hileman, museum director. He noted she performed at the White House at a time when seeing Black people there was a rarity. She was known for wearing a collection of shiny medals she had accumulated over the years, too.
Visitors will also learn about these musicians: Princess Anna Amalia, Hildegard von Bingen, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Ignatius Sancho, Clara Schumann and Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges.
Their careers span hundreds of years and several countries.
Hileman’s excited about the chance to introduce the community to talented classical musicians beyond the few with whom many people are familiar.
“The museum world’s really starting to understand our vision has been myopic for a long time,” Hileman said. He explained that people in underrepresented groups want to see more people to whom they can relate.
The display is hung from wall slats that used to hold merchandise for the museum shop, which will reopen later this year in another location in the building.
After merchandise was removed from the cafe, Hileman realized the slats would be a great place for an exhibit. He noted the display banners are made of vinyl, so they will last a long time and can be used in the future for times such as during Black History Month or Women’s History Month.
Hileman anticipates “Beyond Beethoven” to remain up into September or early October.
People can also view the exhibit virtually on the museum’s website, www.marilynhorne.org, where there is a new tab titled “Exhibits.” He said they plan to continue using the “Exhibits” tab as a home for permanent and temporary virtual exhibits.
Hileman sees the internet as a good way to reach out to people who may otherwise not be able to visit the museum — an idea that museums did not fully embrace before the pandemic.
“The one thing that COVID really taught us: we were resistant to the idea of virtual programming,” he said.
But virtual programming helps with the “issue of accessibility.” He explained there are a number of reasons why someone might not be able to travel to see an exhibit.
While the museum has been closed, Hileman has stayed busy with multiple improvements happening behind the scenes.
For one, the museum is increasing its exhibit space.
The space that houses exhibits on Marilyn Horne will remain dedicated to her story, but he is working to utilize other space on the first floor of the building for other exhibits.
One that is in the works is a permanent installation called “African American Voices” that will showcase the contributions of African Americans to music.
Visitors will also notice a grand piano that has made its home on the museum’s first floor. The piano, which came from the Convent of St. Bernard, was gifted to the museum in memory of Dr. Whelan. Dr. Whelan had a dental practice in Marilyn Horne Hall.
Hileman envisions eventually bringing a piano player in on Sundays, an activity that many museums do in Europe. Or maybe a community member will just stop by to entertain.
“The idea of filling this space with music is exciting,” he said.
Hileman hopes the museum itself will reopen to the public in a few weeks. No reopening date has been set.
He noted the museum space is set up well for safe visits.
A family might be able to take their masks off during a walk-through if there is no one else there, Hileman noted, saying it could be an “exciting experience” to have a private tour.
If more visitors come, they can either wait, or everyone can mask up.
Once the museum opens and the cafe tables are brought back to the cafe, Hileman hopes the cafe will “become more of a destination,” with people coming not just for coffee but also to see the exhibits.