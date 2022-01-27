OLEAN — Animal shelters across the country were helped this month with dollars donated through the Betty White Challenge, and local animal rescue and shelter organizations were no exception.
If you’re one of the rare people who may not have heard of the challenge, due to Betty White’s love of animals, people were urged to donate $5 to an animal shelter on the event of what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17.
Since her passing on Dec. 31, a viral social media campaign has been making its way around the internet to donate to local shelters in honor of the entertainment icon.
Both the SPCA in Cattaraugus County and SPCA Serving Allegany County took that challenge to heart and raised thousands of operating dollars for their organizations, passing on the word of the fundraiser on their Facebook page and other social media sites. Friends challenged other friends and family members to donate and shared the page on their sites.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County was very happy with the success of their fundraising challenge.
“(We raised) just a little over $5,000,” said Jason Berube, shelter manager. “For a late notice posting we had a lot of donors … approximately over 120, which is helping us out significantly. Donors have been generous and they like the direction we’re going in.”
Berube said they haven’t quite decided how the bonus funds will be spent.
“We have just upgraded our water softener system so it would cover the cost of that,” he said. “It will pay for flea and tick medicine, antibiotics for the four months of usual time (the animals are sheltered.) It would pay for 50 spay or neutering, but we prioritize medical attention.”
To donate, visit https://spcacattco.org/donate/ or mail to 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
DONATIONS are are also still coming in at the SPCA Serving Allegany County in Belmont.
“It did very well for us,” said Lynda Pruski, executive director, of the Challenge. “The 15th was our radiothon and I was talking about it there. Some people pledged then. We’re still getting some in the mail.”
To date, they’ve had more than 100 supporters who have donated approximately $3,500 through the Challenge. While the average donation was about $35, Pruski said two checks for $99 were received and it took a minute to figure out the odd amount — White was 99 when she passed away. Not only financial contributions were received, but dog and cat food were also donated.
“With the funds we can, it goes to our cats and dogs and other animals. We don’t just have cats and dogs,” said Pruski. “Food, treats, medical care, we spay and neuter, microchip, vaccines.”
To donate via PayPal, visit spcaallegany.org or mail to P.O. Box 181, Belmont, NY 14813.