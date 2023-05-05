LITTLE VALLEY — A Bethlehem, Pa. woman was sentenced Monday to time served for possession of fentanyl earlier this year in Ellicottville to satisfy a pending indictment.
Nicole Stauffer, 46, was sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to time served for her conviction of attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred Jan. 26 in the town of Ellicottville when Stauffer “knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug with intent to sell it.”
Two others were arraigned in county court:
Jacqueline Booth-Garland, 48, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment to an indictment charging her with fourth-degree grand larceny and falsifying business records.
The incident occurred from March through July 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant allegedly stole property and falsified business records. The case was adjourned for motions.
Michelle Booth-Garland, 52, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with fourth-degree grand larceny and falsifying business records.
The incident occurred from March through July 2022 in the city of Salamanca when she allegedly stole property and falsified business records. The case was adjourned for motions.