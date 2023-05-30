OLEAN — The deadline for purchasing tickets for members and guests at $60 for the annual Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake at Lincoln Park has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Those purchasing clambake tickets June 2 until the June 8 event will be charged $70. Non-GOACC members can purchase tickets at the cost of $75.
Tickets admit you to a food event including raw clams, steamed clams, clam chowders, clams casino and non-seafood such as beef on weck, Italian sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers.
The clambake, catered by the Old Library Restaurant, is 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. rain or shine.